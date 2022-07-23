United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $32.12 on Friday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,391,000 after acquiring an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after purchasing an additional 279,544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,848,000 after purchasing an additional 395,719 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.