United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $187.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average is $195.63.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

