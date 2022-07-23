Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 139,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 653,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 228,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

