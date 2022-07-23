Vabble Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $3,483.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vabble alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,429.41 or 0.99994575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Vabble Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 692,900,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vabble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vabble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.