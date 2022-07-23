Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $380,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

