Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average is $183.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.