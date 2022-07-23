Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.83 and last traded at C$22.83. Approximately 11,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 25,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.73.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.31.

