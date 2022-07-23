Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,438,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

