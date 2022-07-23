Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.