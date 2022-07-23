Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

