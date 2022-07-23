Vanilla Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $728,435.21 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $728,435.21 and approximately $1,396.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00005804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032205 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.