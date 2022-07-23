Vanilla Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $728,435.21 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $728,435.21 and approximately $1,396.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00005804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016720 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001882 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032205 BTC.
About Vanilla Network
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.
Vanilla Network Coin Trading
