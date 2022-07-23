VeChain Price Hits $0.0248 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $85.20 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016560 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeChain

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

