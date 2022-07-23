Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 19.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Highlander Partners L.P. raised its position in Vertiv by 20.5% in the first quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 294,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Vertiv by 47.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $10.61 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.