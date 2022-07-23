Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Vicor Trading Up 16.5 %

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $9.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.02. 905,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.99. Vicor has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

