W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.
W. R. Berkley Stock Performance
NYSE WRB opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
