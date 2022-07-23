W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 178.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.