Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Moffett Nathanson to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.16.

Shares of DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

