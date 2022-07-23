Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Moffett Nathanson to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.65 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 58,296 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $1,095,381.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 58,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,381.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,919.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy bought 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,336.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

