Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.24%.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 70,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 124,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.