Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.24%.
Waterstone Financial Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 70,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.41.
Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Waterstone Financial Company Profile
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
