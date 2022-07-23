WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 18,484 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for about 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 345.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.00. 336,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,428. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $89.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.