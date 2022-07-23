WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.81) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $179.05. 232,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.55. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

