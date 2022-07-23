Wedbush Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $85.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.