Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE:WAL traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $124.93.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.