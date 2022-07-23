Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WAB opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $100.04.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.