WhiteCoin Market Cap Tops $45.09 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $45.09 million and $712,048.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024560 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015200 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

