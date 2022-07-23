Wilder World (WILD) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Wilder World (WILD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Wilder World has traded up 7% against the dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $32.18 million and $1.45 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,201,859 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

