Wing Finance (WING) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $37.83 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $6.60 or 0.00029307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032721 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,697,881 coins.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

