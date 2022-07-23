Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.63 or 0.00065085 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $24.53 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

