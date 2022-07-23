Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches Market Cap of $117,596.31

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $117,596.31 and $108,402.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

