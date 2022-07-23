XMON Price Hits $21,743.90 on Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21,743.90 or 0.97234696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded up 118.1% against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $32.51 million and $276.37 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032910 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.