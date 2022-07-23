YooShi (YOOSHI) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.68 Million

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $45.68 million and approximately $506,798.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032678 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.

YooShi Coin Trading

