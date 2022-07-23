Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) versus BARK (NYSE:BARK) Head to Head Survey

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Yunji has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Yunji alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji 5.42% 9.83% 6.11% BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $338.22 million 0.69 $20.71 million $0.06 18.00 BARK $507.41 million 0.48 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -2.87

This table compares Yunji and BARK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yunji has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yunji, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yunji and BARK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00

BARK has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 721.26%. Given BARK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than Yunji.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yunji beats BARK on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

(Get Rating)

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. Yunji Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About BARK

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.