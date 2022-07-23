Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

