10,132 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Insider Activity

Lennar Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

