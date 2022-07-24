1,828 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,566,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,190,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.11. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $99.90 and a 1-year high of $177.14.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.