3,138 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,368,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,987,000 after buying an additional 858,096 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.85 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

