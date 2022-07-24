4,154 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Carter Financial Group INC.

Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,057 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,976 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.82 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

