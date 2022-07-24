490 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.62.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

