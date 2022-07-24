59,289 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.0 %

SFM stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Kristen E. Blum bought 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

