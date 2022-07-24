6,318 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Carter Financial Group INC.

Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

