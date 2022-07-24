A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

AOS opened at $59.00 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

