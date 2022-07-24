AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) PT Raised to SEK 229

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 226 to SEK 229 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

VLVLY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

