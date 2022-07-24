Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,395 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

