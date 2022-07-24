abrdn plc Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2022

abrdn plc cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,574 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.9% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. abrdn plc owned about 0.13% of Coca-Cola worth $338,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,732,000 after buying an additional 134,670 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.