abrdn plc Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

abrdn plc cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,574 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.9% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. abrdn plc owned about 0.13% of Coca-Cola worth $338,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,732,000 after buying an additional 134,670 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

