abrdn plc Has $143.24 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165,127 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $143,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

