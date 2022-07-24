abrdn plc Purchases 159,959 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

abrdn plc increased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 3.23% of Perficient worth $123,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $153.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.73.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. Perficient’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

