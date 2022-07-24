Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,373,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,411,000 after purchasing an additional 203,256 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 235,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 87,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $91.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.