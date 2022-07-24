Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $91.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

