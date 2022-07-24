Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given New GBX 1,830 Price Target at UBS Group

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 2,240 ($26.78) to GBX 1,830 ($21.88) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.44) to GBX 2,560 ($30.60) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,330.00.

AMIGY opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $51.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.5017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.23%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

