Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,831 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $401.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

