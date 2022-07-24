AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on AER. StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $42.98 on Friday. AerCap has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 61,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

